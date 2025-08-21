Russian nuclear industry sets tone in global nuclear technology market — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s nuclear industry sets the tone in the global nuclear technology market now, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s state-run corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said.

"Today the domestic nuclear industry sets the tone in the global nuclear technology market. We are leaders in the export construction of nuclear power plants and in the development of new technologies in nuclear energy, primarily in the implementation of low-power projects and the creation of fourth-generation nuclear power systems," he said in a congratulatory message to workers of the Russian nuclear industry on the occasion of its 80th anniversary.

True professionals, experts in their field, patriots of the country are behind every achievement of today's nuclear industry, the chief executive noted. "We would like to express special words of gratitude to veterans, whose work created today's leadership of Rosatom in the world. We bow low to you for your invaluable contribution to the development of the nuclear industry. We will do everything to preserve and increase the results of your great work for the benefit of the Motherland," according to the message published on Rosenergoatom’s Telegram channel.