Gas demand in Europe up 4.6% in 7M 2025 — GECF

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. European Union member-countries consumed the same gas quantity in July 2025 as in the last year amid warm weather and consumption decline for the industry, with pipe gas imports in the EU falling by 10% year to date, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said in its report.

Total gas consumption in the EU increased by 4.6% year on year in January - July 2025 to 188 bln cubic meters (bcm).

"After a decline in gas consumption in June 2025, July gas consumption in EU recorded the same level as last year reaching a total gas consumption of 17.4 bcm. This level of consumption was largely offset by lower demand in the residential and industrial sectors," GECF said. "Meanwhile, reduced nuclear and hydroelectric output led to greater reliance on gas-fired power plants to maintain grid stability. Industrial gas consumption declined, reflecting a slowdown in activity across major European economies," the forum noted.

In particular, the natural gas demand in July lost 4.8% in Germany to 3.4 bcm, 0.7% in Italy to 4.2 bcm, 5.4% in France to 1.2 bcm, and increased by 7.2% in Spain to 2.3 bcm. The United Kingdom lowered its gas consumption by 7.1% to 2.5 bcm.

Pipe gas imports by the EU totaled 12.5 bcm in July 2025, which is 8% higher than in June and 6% lower than a year earlier. Overall, pipe gas deliveries to the EU lost 10% in January - July 2025 to 84 bcm.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Europe soared by 43% annually in July and reached 9.1 mln metric tons. The rise in LNG imports was driven by dipping pipeline supplies and higher demand to fill gas storages. Asian nations lowered LNG imports by 6.2% to 21.62 mln metric tons.

Global LNG exports increased in July by 12% annually to 36.55 mln metric tons. World LNG exports gained 5% year to date to 249.66 mln metric tons.

The US, Qatar and Australia were the top LNG suppliers in July. Malaysia ranks fourth and Russia holds the fifth position.