CPC carries scheduled maintenance of third single point mooring

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) started scheduled maintenance of floating and subsea hoses at the Single Point Mooring (SPM) No. 3, the company said.

"The work is currently underway on the scheduled replacement of floating and subsea hoses, starting from August 15 of this year. The SPM was decommissioned for the period up to three wakes subject to comfortable weather conditions as a factor influencing maintenance safety," CPC said.

"CPC shippers were notified in advance about the repair work for the purposes of supporting continuity of oil production and transportation. The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan takes into account the timeframe of preventive maintenance at CPC facilities when preparing the schedule of oil shipping over the Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline," the consortium added.