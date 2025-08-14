Moscow, Bishkek discuss establishing Russian carmakers’ production sites in Kyrgyzstan

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 14. /TASS/. Moscow and Bishkek discuss establishing of Russian carmakers’ production sites in Kyrgyzstan and are set to reach agreements on contracts for the supply of cars to Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov told reporters.

"There is currently a trend around the world that manufacturers of both passenger cars and trucks are investing, creating production sites in the countries and markets where they want to be present. Of course, Kyrgyzstan is no exception here, so we expect that today there will also be several discussions on the platform about possible localization of Russian automakers," he said at the Russian-Kyrgyz economic forum.

"We are certainly set to agree on a number of supply contracts today," he added.

The Deputy Minister also said he sees prospects for supplying Kyrgyz engineering products to Russia.

"As soon as we launch some kind of production here or help our Kyrgyz partners launch one, we need to immediately test these products, supply them to the Russian market, and check how the consumer will react to them. Therefore, I believe that one of the prospects here it is export of engineering products from Kyrgyzstan," he said.