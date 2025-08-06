Fix Price Group PLC de-lists GDRs from Moscow, SPB Exchanges

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Fix Price Group PLC has announced delisting of its global depositary receipts (GDRs) from the Moscow Exchange and the SPB Exchange.

"Since August 6, 2025, the Moscow Exchange excluded depositary receipts representing shares of the company issued in accordance with Regulation S (GDR) from the list of securities authorized for trading at MOEX. Furthermore, GDRs were excluded from the list of securities authorized for trading at SPBEX on the basis of the order of SPB Exchange CEO from August 6, 2025," the company said.

The decision to file for voluntary delisting was made after reassessing the feasibility of keeping GDR listing at MOEX and SPBEX and in the light of continuing restructuring of the group. Trading in corporate GDRs will continue at the Astana International Exchange in Kazakhstan, the company added.

Fix Price is the chain of stores with low fixed prices. As of March 31, 2025, the store accounted for 7,282 stores.