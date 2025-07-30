IAEA chief may visit Russia late September — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev announced an anticipated meeting with IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi in Moscow at the conclusion of September, coinciding with the World Atomic Week events.

"In September, during the celebrations," Likhachev told the media when asked about the event, "we received approval from the country’s leadership to hold a series of high-level consultations on nuclear issues as part of World Atomic Week. We are expecting Grossi, among others, to participate in this summit."

The World Atomic Week international forum, the premier global event dedicated to the nuclear and related industries, will take place in Moscow from September 25 to 28, 2025. This landmark gathering will convene leaders from countries advancing their nuclear programs, renowned international experts, and top executives from major corporations. Under the inspiring motto "Everything Starts with an Atom," the forum’s comprehensive business agenda will feature a plenary session and a series of thematic roundtables, uniting participants from over 100 nations.

As part of the vibrant youth program, young delegates will have an opportunity to engage directly with industry experts through interactive sessions, the Knowledge.First Marathon, and a lively festival lineup. This dynamic program aims to inspire and connect the next generation of nuclear professionals, drawing more than 18,000 young participants from around the globe.

The forum will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry.