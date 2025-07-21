Russia never closed itself off to investment from friendly countries — PM Mishustin

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, July 21. /TASS/. The establishment of International Advanced Special Economic Zones in the Russian Far East will help attract new foreign investors and contribute to the development of Russian regions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said and emphasized that Russia has never shut itself off from investment by friendly nations.

"Russia has never closed itself off to foreign investment from friendly countries. There are partners to work with - both in the Far East and across the broader Eastern region. I believe this will significantly support the development of our regions, especially when new investors arrive at well-prepared sites featuring modern infrastructure and all the opportunities our country has to offer," Mishustin said, speaking about the creation of International Advanced Special Economic Zones.

The Prime Minister instructed Alexey Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, to prepare proposals for launching more such economic zones in the Far East.

Mishustin noted that the International Advanced Special Economic Zones framework will facilitate deeper cooperation with friendly states. In his view, there is a need to actively expand international partnerships with countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Russia welcomes foreign partners willing to implement high-tech projects in the Far East and to produce competitive, high value-added goods, the Prime Minister stressed.