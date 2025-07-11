Acron increases fertilizer production by 9% in H1 2025

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Acron Group’s output of commercial products rose by 12% in the first half of 2025, reaching 4.6 mln metric tons, the company reported.

Fertilizer production increased by 9%, hitting a record 3.7 mln metric tons. This included a 10.2% rise in nitrogen fertilizer output to 2.4 mln metric tons and a 6.6% increase in complex fertilizer production to 1.3 mln metric tons.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Alexander Popov, whose comments were cited in the statement, noted that industrial product output expanded by 24% to 743,000 metric tons, mainly driven by higher production of industrial-grade ammonium nitrate.

Acron Group is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral fertilizers and comprises the fertilizer and organic synthesis producers Acron and Dorogobuzh. The Group owns two mineral fertilizer plants and a mining and processing facility in Russia, with a combined production capacity exceeding 8 mln metric tons of finished products.