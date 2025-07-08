Russian Geographical Society sailing expedition from Yakutia to reach Kamchatka

YAKUTSK, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian Geographical Society's branch in Yakutia will start in late July a sailing expedition from Yakutsk to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to cover more than 7,000 km, the branch's Chairman Alexander Gorokhov told reporters.

"The sailing expedition is funded by the Russian Geographical Society's grant. In the year of the 300th anniversary of Vitus Bering's Great Northern Expedition beginning, we will repeat his route on a sailing yacht - from Yakutsk to Kamchatka through the Bering Strait. This is 7.300 km. The departure is planned for after July 20, depending on ice conditions," he said.

The sailing yacht's route will be Yakutsk - Tiksi - Pevek - Anadyr - Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky within July - October, 2025.

The expedition will promote the Far East's history. "We want to pay tribute to the Great Northern Expedition and lay earth from Bering's homeland (Horsens, Denmark) on the Bering Island. Along the route, we will give lectures on the great geographical discoveries and on projects of the Russian Geographical Society. We will meet with school students, and will offer sailing master classes under the Russian Geographical Society Navigation School," he added.

The expedition will collect materials to create a documentary about the expedition, about the indigenous peoples' ethnography, and specialists will assess extreme yachting's future along the Northern Sea Route.

The 18th century's Great Northern Expedition explored Eurasia's northern coast, entire Siberia, the Kamchatka, the Pacific Ocean's seas and lands, Japan's shores, and discovered America's northwestern shores to scientists and navigators. The expedition carried out research and made scientific discoveries in geography, geology, physics, botany, zoology, and ethnography, and for the first time created a complete and detailed map of the Russian Empire's vast part.