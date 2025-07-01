Phosagro plans to double fertilizer shipments to Africa within five years

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian fertilizer producer Phosagro increased its fertilizer exports to Africa by one-third in the first half of this year and plans to double them over the next five years, the company said in a statement citing First Deputy CEO Siroj Loikov.

"I am pleased to report a substantial increase in shipments during the first half of 2025 - up another third compared to the same period last year. Looking ahead, the company expects to further increase deliveries twofold within five years," Loikov said.

He cited the launch of the production facility in Volkhov as a key factor contributing to Phosagro’s expanded export capacity to Africa, owing to its proximity to Baltic Sea ports.

According to the statement, Phosagro is a key supplier of phosphate-based fertilizers to the African continent, with exports reaching 21 African countries. The company’s total export volume has doubled over the past decade, reaching 8.6 mln tonnes in 2024.