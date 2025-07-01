Kola Nuclear Plant-2 to be built in 2027 - 2037 — Rosatom

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Construction of power generating units 1 and 2 of the Kola Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) 2 in the Murmansk Region is planned within the period of 2027 - 2037, the press service of Rosatom state corporation said.

"The Kola NPP-2 will become the first plant with modern medium-capacity units of 600 MW each. Project implementation will make it possible to confidently develop the economy and the social sphere of the region and open opportunities to launch new industrial projects in its territory. The medium-capacity project is an innovative one and meets modern requirements of energy system, including requirements to maneuverability, which is particularly current for regions with grid constraints, including the Kola Peninsula," Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

After building 600 MW units, Rosatom will have a complete portfolio of offers for any requirement of power systems, from small-capacity nuclear power plants in floating and onshore configuration to the high-capacity "international bestseller," the plant with VVER-1200 reactors, Likhachev added.