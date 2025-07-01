Senate passes Trump's bill on government spending, taxes, debt ceiling

WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. The US Senate has passed a spending bill initiated by the administration of President Donald Trump, which provides for lower taxes and an increase in the national debt ceiling as broadcast by C-SPAN TV channel.

The document was supported by 50 lawmakers, the same number opposed it and Vice President JD Vance exercised his right to vote. Under the US Constitution, he presides over the upper house of Congress.

The document, which Trump calls "One Big, Beautiful Bill," calls for significant cuts in taxes and some government spending and an increase in defense spending, in particular on the creation of the Golden Dome missile defense system. Besides, it includes measures to tighten border control, and provides for higher spending in this area.

American entrepreneur Elon Musk, who was previously the coordinator of the Department for improving the efficiency of the American government (DOGE), has repeatedly criticized the bill, partially because it boosts the national debt ceiling by $5 trillion. The US national debt now exceeds $36 trillion. The businessman said he would be ready to help the opponents of the Republican lawmakers who support the document in the midterm congressional elections next year.

In early June, the Congressional Budget Office said the bill could widen budget deficit by $2.4 trillion over the next decade. According to its calculations, budget revenues will decrease by $3.6 trillion over the next10 years, while spending will decrease by $1.2 trillion.

On May 22, the lower house of Congress approved its version of the bill. Now the House of Representatives must consider its new version, adopted by the senators. Republicans, who now control both houses of Congress, had previously said that they expected to get the document approved no later than July 4.