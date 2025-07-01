Fuel resources enough to meet economic needs — Russian energy ministry

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian oil companies established fuel reserves that will be enough to meet needs of the Russian economy, the Ministry of Energy told reporters.

"The situation with the fuel remains stable in the domestic market. The surplus balance has been formed for the time being, which makes it possible to fully support needs of the Russian economy, including key sectors, such as agriculture," the ministry said.

Export restrictions from non-producers are currently in effect, the press service added. "The decision was made for further stabilization to temporarily reduce fuel export with the simultaneous increase of the supply at the exchange trading," the ministry noted.