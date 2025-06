MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The freeze of Russian assets inflicted great damage to the financial system of the West, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Maxim Oreshkin said.

"This case on the whole is the big damage to the Western financial system and Western countries. Therefore, it is not what will end in the future, this is the way things are now. And that damage was already inflicted," he said on the air with Rossiya-1 television.