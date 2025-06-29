Russian coal reserves enough for 1,000 years — Deputy Energy Minister

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s current coal reserves will be enough for 500-600 years ahead, Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov told TASS in an interview.

"We will have enough coal for 500-600 years to maintain current mining levels alone, and if we continue dealing with exploration, we will definitely have reserves enough for 1,000 years ahead," Islamov said

The world will always use coal as an energy resource, despite the "green agenda" and the opinion of certain world experts that it will disappear from the energy balance soon, the deputy minister noted.

"Our opinion is that we will always use coal as the energy resource because it may become completely clean from the standpoint of either environmental protection or the climate," he added.