CHOLPON-ATA, June 29. /TASS/. Russia and Kyrgyzstan seek after bringing the annual mutual trade turnover to $5 bln, Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We are consistently moving closer to the level of $5 bln - the target indicator that was set by heads of our states," the minister said.

The trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan totaled $3.5 bln last year.