Russian stock market indices mixed on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with a mixed trend of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index added 0.32% to 2,806.11 points. The RTS Index lost 0.01% to 1,126.55 points. The yuan rate moved upward by 0.95 kopecks to 10.925 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index continued moving near 2,800 points at the turn of the week. The discretion in today’s trading may be caused by the ‘Friday effect,’ when investors either reduce a portion of positions in stocks or postpone buying until the start of the next week on concerns that some negative points may materialize over the weekend," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,725-2,825 points on Monday.