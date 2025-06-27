Unemployment rate in Russia is 2.3% — Putin

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia is about 2.3% at present, President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"As a social indicator of economic development – this is certainly the unemployment rate and the real salary growth rate. I will say for Russia – we have the unemployment rate of 2.3% and actually in all the economies of the world, this is one of key indicators of developments in the economy," Putin noted.

Salaries in Russia grew by 9.7% in real terms last year and added 4% from the start of this year thus far, the Russian leader added.