Russia’s container market down 3.1% in 5M 2025 — Fesco

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s container market dropped by 3.1% annually from January to May 2025 to 2.671 mln TEU (20 ft container equivalent), the press service of the Fesco shipping group told reporters.

Imports lost 5% in the reporting period to 1.122 mln TEU. Rail transit fell by 4% to 240,000 TEU. Domestic supplies plunged by 13% to 491,000 mln TEU. Containerized export deliveries gained 8% to 818,000 TEU, Fesco said.

"Export shipments via overland border crossings continue demonstrating the highest dynamics, having grown by 17% against five months of the last year. Container export shipments via Far Eastern ports gained 9%, and via the port of Novorossiysk - 5%. At the same time, exports via ports of the Baltic Basin lost 8%," Fesco noted. Imports grew by 13% via Baltic ports and by 8% via Novorossiysk. Imports through Far Eastern ports dropped by 16%.

In May 2025, container traffic contracted by 6.9% annually to 540,000 TEU.