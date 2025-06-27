Russia interested in registering cancer treatment drugs in Turkey

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia has expressed interest in registering pharmaceutical products in Turkey for the treatment of oncological, autoimmune, and rare (orphan) diseases, according to the protocol of the 19th meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation (the text of the document is available to TASS).

"The Russian side expressed its interest in registering and introducing into the Turkish market more effective, efficient, and safe medicines for the treatment of oncological, autoimmune, and orphan diseases," the document said.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to explore the issue of mutual supplies of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, as well as to facilitate the exchange of expertise among medical researchers in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and biomedical engineering through the relevant institutions.

In addition, Russia and Turkey agreed to expand cooperation in the field of health and wellness tourism.