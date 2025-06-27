Gas demand in Russia to continue growing in the long run — Gazprom CEO

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Natural gas consumption in Russia became record high in 2024 and will continue growing in the long term, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said in his address in conclusion of the annual general meeting of shareholders.

"Gas consumption in Russia reached a new record high level in 2024. The demand, according to forecasts, will be even higher in the long run. The resource base of Gazprom, the world’s largest one, makes it possible to support new industrial and household consumers," the chief executive said.

Furthermore, global gas consumption increased by 20 bln cubic meters during five months of this year and will grow by about a third by 2050, Miller added.