Russia, Turkey agree to promote mutual direct investments

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have agreed to promote mutual direct investments, according to the protocol of the 19th meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation (the text of the document is available to TASS).

"The parties agreed to promote mutual direct investments and to facilitate the resolution of issues faced by investors from both countries within the framework of existing intergovernmental agreements and the respective national legislations," the document said.

The parties also reaffirmed their commitment to boosting joint efforts aimed at a balanced increase in bilateral trade volume in line with the $100 bln target set by the presidents of both countries. "The parties agreed to continue dialogue on financial matters on a regular basis," the statement said.

The protocol emphasized that Russia and Turkey expressed appreciation for the successful conclusion of the 5th meeting of the Working Group on Trade, Investment, and Regional Cooperation, held on November 15 of last year, and confirmed their commitment to rigorous oversight of the implementation of the decisions reached, the protocol concluded.