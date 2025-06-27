Turkey hopes to resume timber transportation from Russia by Turkish carriers

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Turkey expressed a desire for Turkish transport companies to resume the transportation of timber from Russia, according to the protocol of the 19th meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation (the text of the document is available to TASS).

"The Turkish side expressed a wish for Turkish transport companies to resume timber transportation from Russia," the document said.

Additionally, the parties highlighted the need to develop cooperation in the fields of standardization and metrology. Russia, in turn, proposed cooperation in organic and "green" production with the goal of exchanging experience within the framework of conferences, forums, and both online and offline meetings.