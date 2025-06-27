Russia, Turkey interested in extending gas supply and export contracts

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have expressed interest in extending contracts for the supply and export of gas on mutually beneficial terms, according to the protocol of the 19th meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation (the text of the document is available to TASS).

"The parties emphasized their interest in extending contracts for the supply and export of natural gas between the companies Botas and Gazprom Export LLC on terms that are mutually beneficial for both companies," the document said.

The parties also highlighted the importance of developing cooperation in the field of underground gas storage to enhance the reliability and security of gas supplies in the region.

Russia and Turkey highly appreciated the efforts of Botas and Gazprom Export to find a mutually acceptable solution ensuring uninterrupted payments for natural gas supplies and expressed satisfaction with the reliable gas deliveries.