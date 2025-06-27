Sixth meeting of Russia-Turkey working group to be held in 2026 in Russia

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have agreed to hold the sixth meeting of the Working Group on Trade, Investment, and Regional Cooperation in 2026 in Russia, according to the protocol of the 19th meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation (the text of the document is available to TASS).

The parties also emphasized the growing importance of trends in e-commerce and agreed to establish a dedicated sub-group on e-commerce within the framework of the working group. "The parties expressed their readiness to hold the first meeting of the sub-group in 2025," the protocol said.

The 19th meeting of the Joint Russian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation took place on June 27, 2025, in Moscow.