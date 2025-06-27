Russia, Turkey ready to identify joint projects in geological exploration

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey are prepared to identify joint opportunities for projects in the fields of geology and mineral resource management, , according to the protocol of the 19th meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation (the text of the document is available to TASS).

"The parties expressed their readiness to identify joint project opportunities in the areas of geology and mineral resource management," the document said.

The protocol emphasizes that the identification of potential projects will be conducted through bilateral negotiations between the relevant institutions under the framework of the memorandum of understanding signed between Rosgeo and MTA in 2021.