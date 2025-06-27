Russia, Turkey agree to continue strengthening cooperation in agricultural sector

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have agreed to continue enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture, according to the protocol of the 19th meeting of the joint Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation (the text of the document is available to TASS).

"The parties agreed to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector with the aim of increasing and diversifying Russian-Turkish trade in agricultural products," the document said.

The two countries also agreed to strengthen scientific and technical cooperation in the fields of genetic improvement, vaccines, and agricultural education.

Furthermore, the parties expressed satisfaction with the work of the Executive Committee on Agriculture and agreed to hold the next committee meeting in 2025-2026.