The Bank of Russia sold yuan worth $92.94 mln with settlement on June 26

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements dated June 26, 2025, totaling 7.3 bln rubles ($92.94 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The sale of the currency on the domestic market with settlements dated June 25, 2025, amounted to 7.4 bln rubles ($94.22 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market within the currency section of the Moscow Exchange using the "yuan-ruble" instrument.