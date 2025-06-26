Russian stock market indices rising on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with upward dynamics of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index ticked up by 0.23% to 2,797.27 points. The RTS Index added 0.21% to 1,126.69 points. The yuan had an upsurge by 2.45 kopecks over the day to 10.9155 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was traded neutrally on Thursday, mainly voyaging slightly lower the level of 2,800 points," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said. "Consumer inflation data by Rosstat released yesterday are noted among positive moments. It stayed at the level of 0.04% in weekly terms, while annual one continued declining to 9.41%," the analyst added.

BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,725-2,825 points tomorrow.