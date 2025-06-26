US dollar index at its lowest third time YTD — market data

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The US dollar index on the London-based ICE for the third time dropped to its three-year low figure this year, according to Tradingview platform data.

The index plunged below 97 points for the first time since March 1, 2022. It dropped by 0.73% to 96.997 points.

The US dollar index shows the ratio of the US currency and the basket of the euro, the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc. The higher is the index, the stronger is the dollar against these currencies.