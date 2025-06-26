Common products, goods catalogue to help creating EAEU common trade space

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. The common catalogue of goods and services will help to create the common trading space in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Deputy CEO of TEK-Torg electronic trading platform Evgeny Mozhaev told TASS on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"To start electronic trading, it is necessary to determine at first what is being traded. The EAEU has no single system now with a detailed description of every specific commodity - all the countries use their own codes and classifier. Countries of the union needs a common product catalogue that will be a single source of verified information about products manufactured in the territory of the union," Mozhaev said.

Inclusion of certified products to the common catalogue will make it possible for resident producers of the EAEU to significantly reduce the path to the end customer, mitigate fraud and counterfeit products risks, he noted. Russia is already using such catalogue for procurements in the energy sphere and it describes more than 750,000 positions available through the marketplace," Mozhaev added.

TASS is the information partner of the Eurasian Economic Forum.