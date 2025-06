MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The MOEX Russia Index crossed the level of 2,800 points during the trading session for the first time since June 19 of this year, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia edged up by 0.35% to 2,800.55 points. The RTS Index gained 0.44% to 1,129.27 points.

The yuan added 4.6 kopecks against the ruble to 10.937 rubles.