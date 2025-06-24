Mali interested in Russian firms’ participation in gold production, fertilizers supplies

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Republic of Mali has expressed interest in attracting Russian companies to development of gold deposits and increasing supplies of mineral fertilizers from Russia. Those issues were discussed at a meeting of Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov and Minister of Finance and Economy of Mali Alousseini Sanou, the press service of the Russian ministry reported.

"Specific areas of cooperation include the development of gold deposits, joint projects in energy and agriculture. In particular, the Malian side expressed interest in the supply of Russian fertilizers. Issues of cooperation in the field of healthcare, digitalization, and cybersecurity were also discussed," the report said.

In the energy sector, the development of renewable energy sources, hydropower and the use of peaceful nuclear energy are promising areas.

Russia and Mali decided to set up a bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooerpation following talks between presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Assimi Goita, in the Kremlin on June 23, 2025.