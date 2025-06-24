Contribution of creative economy to Russian GDP totals 4% in 2024 — PM

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The share of creative economy in Russia’s GDP totaled 4% in 2024, having reached 7.5 trillion rubles ($122.5 bln), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Last year the contribution of creative economy to GDP of Russia exceeded 4%, which is 7.5 trillion rubles," he said at the government’s strategic session.

Three quarters of revenue "are ensured by five sectors, including software, advertising, gastronomy, performing arts, and design," the premier added.

A decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin suggests that the contribution of creative industries to GDP should amount to 6% by 2030.