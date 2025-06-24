Russia honors $159 mln Eurobond coupon payment — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry honored Eurobond coupon payment obligations in the amount of $12.5 bln rubles ($159.4 mln) for bonds mature in 2028, the ministry reported on its website.

"Funds for payment of coupon yield on bonds of the external bond loan of the Russian Federation mature in 2028 totaling 12.5 bln rubles (the equivalent of $159.4 mln) were received by the Eurobond payment agent (National Settlement Depository)," the ministry said.

Payments were carried out in accordance with Russian President’s decree on temporary order of honoring state debt liabilities of the Russian Federation to residents and foreign creditors.