Russian stocks close in the red on Tuesday

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the red on Tuesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index lost 0.53% to 2,744.95 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 0.66% to 1,103.11 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 4 kopecks to 10.91 rubles.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 2,700-2,800 points on June 25. The dollar exchange rate is projected at 77.5-80.5 rubles, while the yuan is expected at the range of 10.5-11.2 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,750-2,805 points on Wednesday. The USD/RUB pair is expected at the 77-79 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 90-92 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is projected at the 10.8-11.3 rubles range on June 25.