State Duma ratifies agreement between Russia, UAE to eliminate double taxation

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house pf the parliament) has ratified an agreement between the governments of Russia and the United Arab Emirates that excludes the possibility of double taxation on income and capital, as well as prevents tax evasion, which was signed in Abu Dhabi on February 17, 2025.

The preamble to the agreement sets out the intention of the contracting states to eliminate double taxation with respect to taxes on income without creating the possibility of non-taxation or reduced taxation through tax avoidance or evasion.

The document contains the list of taxes to which it applies, and the procedure for their payment, criteria for limiting benefits, defines methods for eliminating double taxation, the procedure for considering appeals and applications from residents, resolving disputes, as well as guarantees the prevention of tax discrimination.

As the agreement will enter into force on January 1 next year, the Finance Ministry will develop the issue of removing the United Arab Emirates from the blacklist of offshore zones in the fall. The exchange of financial information, tax information between the Federal Tax Service and the United Arab Emirates is underway, which is why there are all grounds for this removal," Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov said addressing the State Duma.