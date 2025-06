MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has set the official dollar exchange rate at 78.3892 rubles for June 25, 2025, which is 10 kopecks higher than the previous indicator.

The official euro exchange rate has been raised by 1 ruble 90 kopecks to 91.737 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate has been raised by 10 kopecks to 10.9657 rubles.