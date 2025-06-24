Russia boosts vodka supplies to China by 57% in 2025 — Agroexport

CHENGDU, June 24. /TASS/. Vodka deliveries from Russia to China surged by 57% in physical terms to 1,400 metric tons and by almost 87% to $2.1 mln in money value annually, head of the Agroexport federal center Ilya Ilyushin told reporters.

"According to our estimates, Russian exports of vodka to China totaled 1,400 tons worth $2.1 mln. Compared to the like period of the last year, the volume of supplies gained 57% in kind and almost 87% by value," Ilyushin said.

"Supplies of finished goods to China have a significant potential. Over the last five years, exports of Russian finished goods to China grew twofold and reached almost $200 mln," he added.