Gazprom Media Holding shifts focus to content creation — deputy CEO

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Gazprom Media Holding sets its sights in the international strategy to create movies, series and other media projects interesting not only domestically but also globally, Deputy CEO of the media holding Boris Khanchalyan told TASS in an interview.

"We worked earlier on buying the foreign content and showing it domestically. The world was different at that time. Everything has changed now: there active requests for the sale of our content overseas. Gazprom Media Holding has a wide area of presence in the digital format," the senior executive said.

The Russian motion picture segment is interesting to other countries, particularly to friendly ones, he added.