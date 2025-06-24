Europe injected 24 bln cubic meters of gas for next winter

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The net gas injection (the difference between injection and offtake volumes) to European underground gas storages (UGS) is above 24 bln cubic meters out of 61 bln cubic meters needed to have the 90% filling level by the next winter, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

The EU injection rate as of June 22 totaled 481 mln cubic meters. The offtake increased to 22 mln cubic meters.

European UGS are currently 56.23% filled, down 9.71 percentage point than the average figure as of this date for the last five years.