Brent crude falls below $71 per barrel on ICE

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude oil futures for August 2025 delivery on the London-based ICE exchange dropped below $71 per barrel for the first time since June 16.

As of 11:00 p.m. Moscow time, Brent had declined by 7.18%, reaching $70.91 per barrel.

By 11:13 p.m. Moscow time, the Brent futures contract extended its losses, trading at $70.52 per barrel, showing a decrease of 8.43%. Meanwhile, the futures contract for WTI crude oil for August 2025 delivery fell by 7.22%, down to $67.48 per barrel.