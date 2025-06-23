Russian stocks close in the green on Monday

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Monday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.31% to 2,759.67 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.58% to 1,110.4 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble slipped by 2 kopecks to 10.86 rubles.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 2,725-2,800 points on June 24. The dollar exchange rate is projected at 79.4-81 rubles, while the yuan is expected at the range of 11-11.14 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,750-2,805 points on Tuesday. The USD/RUB pair is expected to remain at the 77-79 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is projected at the 10.8-11.2 rubles range.