Lukoil has not evacuated staff from Iraqi oilfields — Basra Oil

CAIRO, June 23. /TASS/. The staff of the Russian oil producer Lukoil has not yet left the fields located in Southern Iraq, state-owned Basra Oil Company said in its press release.

"Foreign companies that made contract with us for development of a number of fields decided to temporarily evacuate their staff in part from Iraq; this has not influenced the oil production process," the company said on its page in Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia). "Lukoil has not yet evacuated its staff; all of them continue working in the fields," Basra Oil added.

BP, TotalEnergies and Eni evacuated a part of their personnel from Iraq, the company added.