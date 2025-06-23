Majors will return to Russia, playing under national rules — MTS Media

ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. Hollywood motion picture companies will return to Russia in years to come but they will work in the market under different rules this time, CEO of the MTS Media Sofia Mitrofanova told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"They will definitely want to return and will surely return in coming years but this time we will be more discriminative to the projects that can be sold to us or can be showed to us. I am confident the landscape has already change. And conditions on which the majors will return here will be dictated this time by our demand, our audience and the industry, market players, and the government, setting the framework for everyone one way or the other," she said.

The majors lost a very large market and are well aware of that, Mitrofanova noted. "Therefore, certainly, they are waiting for a moment when they will be able to return. In this case, they can only return with the content we will be ready to accept," she said.

The Russian motion picture industry is only becoming stronger amid the withdrawal of the majors from the market, Mitrofanova added.