Oman to purchase 110,000 tons of Russian wheat to replenish reserves

DUBAI, June 23. /TASS/. Oman Salalah Mills Company located in the Dhofar Governorate has signed an agreement to import 110,000 tons of Russian wheat. The shipments intended to replenish strategic reserves are expected in July and August of this year, Oman News Agency reported.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Salalah Mills Ahmed Amer Al Shanfari has said that the agreement is part of the company’s plan to secure its wheat requirements for the second half of 2025.

Salalah Mills is one of the leading flour production companies in Oman, with a daily production capacity of approximately 1,500 tons and a storage capacity exceeding 200,000 tons.