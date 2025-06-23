Gas pumping into UGS facilities in Europe at three-year high in June

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The rates of gas pumping into European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities are keeping at the highest level for this month over the past three years, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data. That said, import of LNG by EU countries may be close to an all-time high in June.

Gas pumping into UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 479 mln cubic meters (mcm) on June 21, according to GIE. Withdrawal has grown to 23 mcm. Gas volumes in UGS facilities total 61.2 bln cubic meters, which is 25% lower than in the previous year.

European UGS facilities are currently 55.81% full (9.89 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years) compared to 74.8% in the previous year. The European Commission requests EU members to make sure that their UGS facilities are 90% full by November 1 of each year for ensuring elevated reserves for the winter period to be prepared for interrupted supplies or abnormally cold weather.

This week is expected to be warmer than the previous one in Europe. The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity output averaged 15% in May, and it has also been at around 15% in June. The gas price averaged $412 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in May, and around $440 in June.

LNG imports by Europe hit an all-time high level in May (12.75 bcm), and the import rates record for June have maintained this month.