Nenets Region may be platform to test new technologies — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. The Nenets Autonomous Region may be an experimental platform to test in the Arctic new technologies, including in the energy sector, or in unmanned aircraft, the region's Acting Governor Irina Gekht said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"For many years, the region has not been positioned on the national agenda. It used to remain very quietly somewhere in the Far North. Our task is to change this agenda, to declare the region that combines traditions and that may become high-tech in terms of applying those new technologies, say, in the energy sector, unmanned aircraft, and in many other areas. The region may be considered an experimental site for testing in conditions of the Far North and the Arctic," she said.

For example, the region plans to use drones to transport goods over long distances and to use autonomous hybrid energy systems, using renewable energy.