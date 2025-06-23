Nornickel supports unified statistics data collecting system for businesses, government

ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. Russia plans a single mechanism for collecting all statistical and departmental reports for data exchange between businesses and government authorities. Norilsk Nickel is ready to participate as a pilot respondent in the project to create such a mechanism, the Norilsk Nickel Company's Vice President Dmitry Pristanskov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We confirm we are ready to participate in a full-fledged experiment, and I am sure other big businesses will also agree, taking into account the existing support from the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. It is important for us that other authorities in charge of industry sectors join Rosstat, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Energy, which are already participating in this experiment. For us, this is our industry supervisor, the Ministry of Industry, and we also cooperate with the Ministry of Natural Resources and its subordinate authorities, the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Transport, and others <...> I hope this will result in the government's meta-database which will be convenient for everyone to use," the company's representative said.

In 2024, in compliance with instructions from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Norilsk Nickel together with Rosstat, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Energy and the Russian Energy Agency conducted a pilot experiment to test a single mechanism, he told TASS. "Based on the results, Rosstat submitted to the government a roadmap, which includes the development of in-depth methods, conducting a full-scale experiment on real data and cross-industry scaling under the Data Economics National Project, he added.

