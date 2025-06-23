Air France suspends flights to Gulf countries, Israel and Lebanon

PARIS, June 23. /TASS/. Air France suspends flights to the UAE, Saudi arabia, Israel and Lebanon amid aggravation of the conflict between Israel and Iran, AFP news agency reports, citing the air carrier's statement.

"In view of the current situation, the airline decided to cancel flights to and from Dubai and to and from Riyadh," the French air carrier said. The ban came into force on Sunday and will be effective until Tuesday at the least.

The French air carrier also extended the ban on flights between Paris and Tel Aviv introduced as early as on June 13 until July 14. Flights of the Transavia subsidiary from France to Tel Aviv and Beirut are suspended until June 30.